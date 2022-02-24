Vivek J. Tiwary Launches TEG+, Taps Jack Leslie As Co-President Of Film & Television

Jagged Little Pill producer Vivek J. Tiwary has closed an equity investment to launch TEG+, expanding on his work at Tiwary Entertainment Group, and has tapped former Netflix and Donners’ Company exec Jack Leslie as Co-President and Head of Film + Television.

TEG+ will focus entirely on working with high-profile original music and premier established music catalogs, A-list musicians and composers — creating narrative entertainment for all forms of media and technology including stage, film, TV, NFTs and more.

“I’m thrilled to be joining TEG+ as we expand into film and television,” said Leslie. “Vivek has such a great eye and ear for material and definitely has his finger on the pulse of the audience when it comes to high-profile, music-driven content.”

TEG+’s first venture into TV and film is the previously announced limited series The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story. It’s only project about early Beatles manager Brian Epstein with the band’s music/songs rights in place and is the first non-documentary bio project about the Fab Four to have secured access to their music/songs. The Fifth Beatle is part of a slate of 10 new projects revolving around high-profile music, the rest of which will be announced in the coming months.

“I’m truly awed by the vote of confidence from the inspiring investors who believe in TEG+’s vision, future, and plans to build upon our award-winning Broadway and live entertainment work into groundbreaking film, TV, digital, and other media projects, all revolving around high profile music,” said Tiwary.

Tiwary is currently the lead producer of Broadway hit Jagged Little Pill (based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album), winner of 2 Tony Awards. Tiwary also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for producing the Jagged Little Pill cast recording.

Prior to joining TEG+, Jack served at Netflix as the Director for Original Family Films, where he was responsible for finding, developing, and overseeing production of projects that fit into the kids/teens/family space, many of them music driven. Some of his Netflix projects include A Week Away, True Spirit, and Kenny Ortega’s Auntie Claus.