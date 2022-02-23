Visual Effects Society To Honor Lucasfilm’s Lynwen Brennan With Lifetime Achievement Award

Lynwen Brennanm, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Lucasfilm, will be the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Visual Effects Society (VES) in recognition of her contributions to visual arts and filmed entertainment.

The award will be presented at the 20th Annual VES Awards on March 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The winner is chosen by the VES Board of Directors. It recognizes an individual and their body of work that has significantly contributed to the art and/or science of the visual effects industry.

At Star Wars and Indiana Jones producer Lucasfilm, Brennan oversees all businesses, including Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and Skywalker Sound, and is responsible for executing strategy across the companies. She was also integral was integral in the creation of ILMxLAB, which combines the talents of Lucasfilm, ILM and Skywalker Sound in a bid to break new ground in creating interactive storytelling and immersive entertainment experiences.

Brennan joined the company in 1999 as Technical Area Leader for Industrial Light & Magic. She rose through the ranks to become President of ILM in 2009, and in February 2015 she was promoted to General Manager and EVP of Lucasfilm. She is the recipient of a CBE in the UK and in 2019 received a Special Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television from the British Academy of Film and Television Art in Wales, BAFTA Cymru.

Previous winners of the VES Lifetime Achievement Award have included Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, and Robert Zemeckis. As previously announced, Guillermo del Toro will be the forthcoming recipient of the VES Award for Creative Excellence at the 20th Annual VES Awards.

“Lynwen has elevated visual effects as an integral element of the art and production of moviemaking,” said VES Board Chair Lisa Cooke. “She is a powerhouse talent with incredible business savvy, sharp creative and technical instincts and a vision that has delivered some of the most popular movie franchises of all time. Lynwen’s keen sense of culture and community, coupled with her leadership in the global industry, is paving the way for future generations of artists, innovators and executives. We are very proud to honor such an exemplary role model with the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.”