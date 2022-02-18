Victoria Rowell Joins ‘Good Sam’, ‘9-1-1’ Casts Bryce Durfee

EXCLUSIVE: The Rich & The Ruthless creator and star Victoria Rowell has booked a key recurring role on CBS’ medical drama Good Sam. Created and executive produced by Katie Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. Rowell plays Tina Kingsley, a high-powered, sophisticated, chairwoman of the hospital board with the kind of power that does not assert itself. Alienated from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), Tina possesses a strong will to take what’s in her sights, even when it means navigating complicated relationships from her past. Wech executive produces with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein. Tamra Davis directed and executive produced the pilot. Rowell created, directs and stars in The Rich and the Ruthless, which recently moved to BET+. Her previous notable credits include Diagnosis Murder and Dumb and Dumber. Emmy-nominated Rowell is an 11-time NAACP Image Award winner for The Young and the Restless. Rowell is repped by Mavrick Artists and Adam Mehr at McCathern LLP.

EXCLUSIVE: Bryce Durfee is set for a recurring role on Fox drama series 9-1-1. Durfee will play Jonah Greenway, a new paramedic on the 118 filling in for Chimney (Kenneth Choi) who’s on leave searching for a missing Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt). Jonah is bright, observant and has a short tolerance for BS, and has a hard timing getting his new partner Hen (Aisha Hinds) to accept him. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Durfee’s credits include Pump, Liza on Demand and Baby Daddy and a recurring role on The Bold and the Beautiful. He’s repped by Ellis Talent Group and McGowan-Rodriguez Management.