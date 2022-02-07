‘Vice’ Renewed At Showtime For Seasons 3 & 4

Showtime is continuing its newsmagazine series Vice.

The premium network has renewed the series, which comes from Shane Smith’s youth-focused media company, for a third and fourth season.

The third season will launch on May 1 and will run eight episodes through June 19 with a furth eight episodes airing later this year.

The half-hour series will feature immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflict and civil uprisings and this season will feature new stories from its team of global correspondents.

Vice has run for two seasons on Showtime, having previously aired six seasons on HBO.

The reporting team includes a diverse group of journalists, including Hind Hassan, Alzo Slade, Seb Walker, Paola Ramos, Gianna Toboni, Ben C. Solomon, David Noriega, and Krishna Andavolu.

Produced by Vice News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for Vice. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series.