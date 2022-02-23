Verve Promotes Anne Sawyier To TV Lit Agent

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Sawyier has been promoted to an agent in Verve’s TV Literary team.

It comes after Sawyier joined the agency in 2020 from Annapurna, where she was a manager of television. She started working for both TV Lit Agent Rich Rogers and Partner Amy Retzinger before taking on her role as TV Coordinator in 2021.

It is the latest move for the agency, which recently hired former ICM agent JR Ringer as a talent agent and last year acquired Paul Alan Smith’s New Deal Mfg. Co.

Alongside Feature Lit agent Viviane Telio, Sawyier leads the agency’s International Group meeting and initiatives with the goal to further build out the agency’s roster of clients in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Chicago-born Sawyier is a graduate of Harvard, Oxford and AFI, and got her start in the industry as an assistant at Anonymous Content before moving to Skydance TV.

The Verve partners said that they were “proud” to have Sawyier join its ranks and said that she is the “perfect example” of why it looks for agents outside of the agency landscape.