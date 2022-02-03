Vadhir Derbez Signs First Look Deal With Pantaya

EXCLUSIVE: Vadhir Derbez (How To Be a Latin Lover, Sense8) has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Spanish-language streamer Pantaya.

Under the terms of the deal, the actor-producer will develop and executive produce a slate of original films and TV series for the company. Films developed as part of the deal will be produced in tandem with Pantelion Films, Pantaya’s partner company.

“As both an actor and a fan, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pantaya and Pantelion,” Derbez tells Deadline exclusively in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to work and make great art together in the years to come.”

Adds Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya and Pantelion, “We look forward to working with such an established and beloved actor and producer such as Vadhir. His international presence and his versatility as a creative will blend seamlessly with our Pantaya team.”

Derbez began his career in his native Mexico at the age of 6, working alongside his father Eugenio Derbez in the series, Derbez en Cuando. He went on to star in various Spanish-language projects on the big and small screen before breaking into the U.S. market portraying the younger version of his father in the 2017 film, How To Be A Latin Lover from Pantelion. He also appeared in Netflix’s Sense8 from The Wachowskis.

Most recently, Derbez starred in the documentary comedy De Viaje Con Derbez for Amazon Prime Video, and the British TV series The First Team, from Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, creators of The InBetweeners.

Derbez is repped by UTA and Larry Robinson at Avatar Entertainment.