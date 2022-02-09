UTA Taps Paul Yoo As SVP, Ventures

UTA has tapped Paul Yoo to the new role of senior vice president of Ventures, a division that invests in businesses at the intersection of media, entertainment, consumer products and technology.

The giant agency said Yoo will focus on building out the group’s private equity practice, identifying opportunities for clients to acquire or make substantial investments in existing businesses. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Sam Wick, head of UTA Ventures.

Yoo was previously a partner at Transom Consulting Group and M&A Services, where he led the consumer goods/retail practice of the consulting firm and investment bank. He has advised private equity firms and national corporations on strategy and transactions and A-list celebrities and athletes on creating consumer brands. Prior to joining Transom, he was CEO of Kristen Bell’s social impact company, This Saves Lives, and served as the head of business development for The Honest Company. He was previously a senior manager at McKinsey.

“Paul has extensive experience in private equity and venture capital, and he is well-respected within the financial industry,” said Wick. “With his deep knowledge of the space, he will be able to find innovative ways for clients to become more involved in companies that align with their interests.”

“Building a strategic investment platform for its clients is a natural extension of the agency’s DNA, and I’m excited to help develop unique opportunities for our creators, talent, artists, and athletes,” Yoo said.