‘Unplanned In Akron’ Comedy From Schuyler Helford & Picturestart Lands CBS Pilot Order

CBS has given a pilot order to Unplanned in Akron, a multi-camera comedy from Schuyler Helford (Call Me Kat), Erik Feig’s Picturestart and CBS Studios.

Written by Helford with Emily R. Wilson (Bucktown, The Conners) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about two teenagers navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life – they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Wilson executive produces alongside Samie Kim Falvey and Feig for Picturestart as well as Chris Mills and Chris Emerson from Authentic Talent and Literary. Helford co-executive produces. Luke Esselen oversees for Picturestart. CBS Studios is the studio.

Unplanned in Akron is the first comedy pilot order for Picturestart since Falvey started there as President. Falvey, who moved to Picturestart from Imagine Entertainment, was previously head of comedy for ABC.

As a writer, Helford has been on CBS’ radar; she was a writer for the network’s 2017 Showcase.

On-screen, she most recently recurred on the Fox comedy series Call Me Kat and had a lead role in the Eli Roth-produced feature Haunt. She is also the creator of the Web series #Cybriety and Indoorsy.

Helford, who has a comedy pedigree (her father is veteran comedy showrunner Bruce Helford), was repped in the deal by Eric Sherman of Ziffren Brittenham.