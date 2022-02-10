Universal Promotes Kathleen Gallagher To North American Theatrical Distribution EVP, General Sales Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Universal, EVP of Global Physical Home Entertainment, Kathleen Gallagher, has been named EVP, General Sales Manager for the studio’s North American Theatrical Distribution team, Deadline has learned.

Gallagher will report to Universal President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, Jim Orr, and lead the studio’s sales teams in U.S. and Canada, as well as strengthen and maintain exhibitor relations and work with the International Distribution, Home Entertainment and Marketing divisions. She is a 22-year vet of Universal, having worked in sales, customer marketing and exec positions during her tenure. She began overseeing global aspects of the business two years ago.

“Kathleen is a trusted distribution and sales executive who’s innovative strategies have benefited Universal for more than 20 years. She brings to this position a wealth of knowledge and experience across the industry that will benefit us greatly,” said Orr.

“I look forward to partnering with her as we build strategies that will continue to optimize Universal’s theatrical performance across North America.”

In addition Peter Levinsohn, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, sent the following email to staffers:

Dear Colleagues,

I hope everyone is doing well and excited about the year ahead.

I wanted to take a moment to share an update within our Distribution leadership. Over the next couple of weeks, Kathleen Gallagher will be transitioning from her current role as EVP, Global Physical Home Entertainment to her new position as EVP, General Sales Manager for our North American Theatrical Distribution team. Kathleen will report to Jim Orr, President of Theatrical Distribution.

In her new role, Kathleen will lead the sales teams in the U.S. and Canada, creating strategies that optimize theatrical performance for all our Universal titles. She will also further our strong relationships with exhibition, as well as partner closely with key stakeholders across International Distribution, Home Entertainment and Marketing.

Kathleen is a trusted leader in Distribution who has a proven track record for outstanding sales performance, strong leadership qualities and innovative strategies to bring our films to at-home audiences. I am confident that her skills and extensive experience will be invaluable in her new role as we continue to navigate our theatrical recovery and further build upon our position as a top Studio in the marketplace.

Kathleen joined Universal in 2000 as a Sales Analyst for the Home Entertainment team, and since then has served in various sales, customer marketing, and leadership positions for the group. Before taking on the global role in 2020, Kathleen was the North America Managing Director, leading all aspects of the Physical Home Entertainment team including Sales, Operations, and Finance.

Kathleen will officially join the Theatrical Distribution team on Monday, April 4, supporting the transition plan for her responsibilities within Home Entertainment until then. I am very proud of the bench of talent we have across the distribution organization that allows us to provide new opportunities for our team.

Please join Jim and I in congratulating Kathleen on her exciting new role.

Peter