‘Uncharted’ Darts To $226M WW, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops ‘Titanic’s Original Global Run – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Sony’s Uncharted handily crossed the $200M mark globally this weekend, after adding $35M from 64 overseas markets and $23.3M domestically. The international box office cume is now $143M. Worldwide, the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg-starrer counts $226.4M.

Sony Sony also boasts another milestone of sorts with another Holland-starrer as Spider-Man: No Way Home reached $1.85B worldwide to surpass the original 1997/1998 global run of Titanic ($1.84B, unadjusted).

While Uncharted held strongly, and other existing pictures also hit new milestones, it was generally a fairly quiet weekend at the international box office with no major newcomers and as anticipation is high for The Batman to begin next session. We also hear that moviegoing was off an average 25% in Russia versus last weekend, and, of course, cinemas are closed in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Uncharted was down just 35%. Notable key markets include leader the UK at $24.8M (-12%), France at $12.2M (-36%), Spain at $8.8M (-33%), Australia with $7.8M (-26%), and Germany at $6.7M (-23%).

In IMAX, Uncharted has grossed $15.7M worldwide, of which $8.7M is from overseas markets. The Reuben Fleischer-directed pic still has China and Netherlands ahead in March with Hong Kong in April.



Disney Disney/20th Century Studios’ Death On The Nile crossed $100M global this weekend. The split is $32.8M domestic and $68.5M from 47 overseas markets for a running total of $101.3M.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed ensemble dipped by 43% in its holdovers, excluding China. Japan debuted this session with $1.5M in second place (53% above House Of Gucci). The overall offshore frame sleuthed to another $10.6M, holding the No. 2 spot in Italy, Spain and Australia, notably. It also remains the No. 3 film in Germany and Russia.

China dropped 77%, but is the lead market on DOTN with $8.9M, followed closely by the UK with $8.8M. Russia ($6.8M), France ($5.6M) and Italy ($5M) round out the Top 5.

Sing 2 Universal In another benchmark, Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 pirouetted past $200M internationally, now with a $200.3M offshore cume. This weekend in 66 markets, the charmer added $8.4M for a 21% drop. In the UK, it is expected to surpass the original later this week. The UK is the lead market at $39.3M, followed by France with $20M. The global total is $351.5M.

Turning back to Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, it added $7M to its already massive overseas haul. This was a 21% drop from last session and brings the offshore cume to $1.072B and global to $1.85B, as noted above.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($127.3M), Mexico ($76.2M), France ($65.2M), Korea ($63.1M) and Australia ($67.9M).

“Dog” Everett In other offshore play, MGM/FilmNation’s Dog is enjoying a strong second weekend in the UK where it’s released by Entertainment Film Distributors. The running cume so far is $2.2M through Saturday with an update to come on Monday.

China’s The Battle At Lake Changjin II is now at RMB 3.84B ($608M) as it led the local chart. The IMAX total is $35M. Toho’s anime Jujutsu Kaisen Zero, which released in Japan in late December, has now grossed $6.7M from IMAX there, making it the format’s fourth biggest Japanese language movie of all time.

