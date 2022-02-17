Uma Thurman Talks About Potential ‘Kill Bill 3’ On Jess Cagle SiriusXM Show

Uma Thurman has some unfinished business.

The 51-year-old Pulp Fiction actress was asked about the possibility of a Kill Bill 3 being made during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

The third installment of the Quentin Tarantino sword and revenge saga has long been rumored since the release of the 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2004′s Kill Bill: Volume 2.

Thurman admitted the project has been discussed, going so far as to say, “There was real thought about it happening.” However, sadly, those discussions apparently ended long ago.

“I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon.” She added, “I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

Last fall, the saga’s director and writer, Quentin Tarantino, didn’t outright dismiss the notion of a third film. “Why not?” Tarantino said at the Rome Film Festival, where he was given a lifetime achievement award.

Earlier, in a 2015 interview with a Hollywood trade, he expanded on that, which seemed to underline Thurman’s remarks from today’s show.

“I’m not committing to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bride made one more appearance before the whole thing is said and done. I am talking to Uma about it just a little bit. Some of the stuff that I’d written that never made it into the movie that maybe I could use.”