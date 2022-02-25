Ukraine: TV Channels Now Showing Back-To-Back News Coverage, Turning Off Commercial Advertising

As we enter late afternoon of the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian TV networks are now showing back-to-back news to keep citizens informed, with one channel group turning off all commercial advertising.

A spokeswoman for Ukraine’s 1+1 Media Group told Deadline the “commercial advertising block” is now underway on five of its channels “so that each of our viewers feel that we are by each other’s side.”

Meanwhile, Media Group Ukraine, which was initially showing entertainment programs on some of its channels, has updated today so that all TV channels are broadcasting back-to-back news. MG Ukraine and StarLightMedia, the country’s largest channel group, reported through-the-roof TV news ratings earlier this week.

Related Story UEFA Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris And Russian Grand Prix Cancelled

Deadline revealed yesterday that all major Ukrainian TV news channels had enacted contingency plans in order to safely continue broadcasting and the 1+1 spokeswoman said channels are able to carry on broadcasting both in Ukraine and internationally, while also using YouTube, online platforms and social media.

“Our task is to protect the information landscape, provide recent events’ coverage as wide as possible, debunk fake news and share important messages with the society of Ukraine,” she told Deadline.

“It is also important to help extinguish mass panic and provide people with clear instructions on how to act in a particular region at a particular moment. There is a continuous broadcasting on the channels and commercial advertising is turned off for non-stop informing.”

Earlier today, a set of prominent Ukrainian filmmakers issued a passionate call for international aid, after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed 137 people had been killed and 316 wounded in the first full day of the Russian assault.

The international world has been responding, with major sanctions being put in place and sporting events in Russia cancelled en masse.