Twitter To Label Tweets That Link To Russian State-Affiliated Media Websites

will label tweets that link to content from Russian state-affiliated media websites amid concerns over the spread of disinformation.

Yoel Roth, the head of site integrity for Twitter, wrote that they also will be “taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content” on the social media platform.

“As people look for credible information on Twitter regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we understand and take our role seriously,” Roth wrote in a series of posts. “Our product should make it easy to understand who’s behind the content you see, and what their motivations and intentions are.”

He wrote that since the invasion, Twitter had identified more than 45,000 tweets a day sharing linked to those sites linked to the Russian government.

“While we’ve labeled the accounts of hundreds of global state media outlets for years, Tweets sharing their content lacked visible context,” he wrote.

Twitter also has temporarily paused advertisements in Ukraine and Russia and also said that they are “actively monitoring vulnerable high-profile accounts, including journalists, activists, and government officials and agencies to mitigate any attempts at a targeted takeover or manipulation.”

Twitter and Facebook removed two accounts over the weekend that were linked to anti-Ukrainian propaganda campaigns using manipulated images and disinformation, NBC News reported.