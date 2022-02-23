UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Orders Investigation Into Russian-Backed RT Channel

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of the Russian-backed RT channel’s license in the nation.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries asked regulator Ofcom to look into the network after opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer urged a ban yesterday of the “Russian propaganda tool,” in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As with the U.S. and other European nations, the UK government has ordered sanctions on several key Russian individuals and the RT move represents the latest in the UK’s fightback.

Speaking at today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson said it should be up to Ofcom not politicians to make the decision on RT, which used to be called Russia Today and is mainly a news network. Prominent UK politicians including former Scottish National Party Leader Alex Salmond have previously appeared on the channel.

“We live in a democracy, and we live in a country that believes in free speech,” said Johnson.

“I think it’s important we leave it up to Ofcom, rather than politicians, to decide which media organizations to ban.

“That’s what Russia does.”

Prior to Johnson’s comments, Ofcom had said it would be prioritizing complaints against RT.

RT has been fined hundreds of thousands of pounds in the past by Ofcom due to breaching impartiality rules, mainly over the 2019 Salisbury poisonings incident.