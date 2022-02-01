UK Government Forges $28M Three-Year Global Screen Fund For Independent Film

The UK government has forged a £21M ($28M) Global Screen Fund to help build the nation’s reputation for independent film internationally.

Today’s announcement is the extension of a £7M ($9.4M) pilot that has taken place over the past year, which has helped fund UK independent productions such as Maggie Smith-starring The Miracle Club and Emma Thompson’s Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, the latter of which struck a deal with Searchlight at last week’s Sundance. Other films to be awarded funding include UK-Ireland TV animation Ghastly Ghoul, UK-France co-pro Drift and UK-Chile-Argentina-France-Denmark co-pro The Settlers.

Across three years, the fund will be administered by the BFI and used in the co-production, distribution and business development of UK independent films.

BFI CEO Ben Roberts said Global Screen will provide “vital support” when it launches later this year.

“In its pilot, the fund has stimulated new international partnerships, boosting co-production, distribution and development opportunities to drive growth and export,” he added. “This continued investment recognises the power and potential of UK screen content.”

The move comes as part of a £50M ($67.1M) package of measures introduced by UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to “level up” the country outside of London.

An £18M ($24.2M) Creative Scale Up Programme will provide finance and business support to companies working in the creative industries that aren’t based in the capital. A further £8M ($10.7M) is being readied for the games industry.

Dorries, who attracted headlines earlier this month for saying she wants to scrap the BBC licence fee, said creative businesses across the country will be “given the tools they need to expand their work and provide more jobs.”

“Levelling up” is one of the key planks of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s approach and the package comes as he attempts to distract from the “Partygate” scandal engulfing his government.

A report into parties in his Downing Street home was released a few hours before these measures and the Metropolitan Police is also investigating the parties.