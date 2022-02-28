‘Twisted Metal’: Peacock Lands Live-Action Video Game Adaptation Starring Anthony Mackie With Series Order

Peacock has handed a series order to Twisted Metal, a comedic half-hour live-action adaptation of the popular video game, from Sony Pictures TV, Playstation Productions and Universal Television. Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) stars and executive produces the project, first announced in September, which is written and executive produced by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, who will serve as showrunner. Will Arnett and Marc Forman, who secured the rights to the material and helped put the adaptation together, also executive produce via their Electric Avenue production company.

Based on the classic PlayStation game series, Twisted Metal is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Mackie stars as John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

Reese and Wernick also executive produce along with Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

Twisted Metal joins another upcoming live-action series adaptation of a hit PlayStation video game, HBO’s The Last Of Us, which Sony Pictures Television and Playstation Productions also co-produce.

“Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said. “We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”

Mackie has starred as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in multiple films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, as well as the Avengers films. He recently reprised his role in the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will appear as Captain America in the upcoming Captain America 4 film. Mackie’s credits also include starring roles in Synchronic, Seberg, The Hurt Locker as well as Outside the Wire, which he and Jason Spire produced for Netflix. He is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment. Smith is repped by Verve and 3Arts.