The Deadline Watchlist: Winter Olympics Close, ‘Walking Dead’ Returns, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Peacemaker’ Finale + LBJ

Editor’s Note: The Deadline Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.

1. Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony: After 17 days of competition and controversy, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics come to an end at the same venue where they officially began, the Bird’s Nest. The likely close to two-hour Closing Ceremony will feature the traditional parade of flags, a medal ceremony for the final event, a plethora of athletes, some host chest beating, and the Olympic flag being passed on to the Mayors of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo, the Italian cities hosting the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. And, of course, there will be fireworks. – Tom Tapp

Feb, 20, NBC Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, 4 AM PT.

2. Walking Dead Final Season Returns: Technically, the second part of the 11th and final season of the zombie apocalypse series debuted on February 13 on streamer AMC+. However, for those of us who like our Survivors’ adventures more linear, the Angela Kang showrun TWD is back this weekend to kick off another eight-episode run on AMC. All of which means, heading toward the super-sized end of the series later this year and in 2023, the “No Other Way” episode sets up Daryl (Norman Reedus) and fellow Survivors Maggie (Lauren Cohan) Carol (Melissa McBride) Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and more to be battle ready for their conflict with the seemingly overwhelming modern military force of the Commonwealth – which is kind of a great swan song in action. – Dominic Patten

Feb 20, AMC, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

3. Euphoria: It’s finally “f*cking showtime” for Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) long-teased play this week in the “The Theater and It’s Double” episode of the Zendaya-led HBO drama, and no one is ready for what’s in store. All the messy secrets of Euphoria high will have their time in the spotlight for all, including Rue (Zendaya), Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), to see. From elaborate choreography to dramatic light shows, it’s a long and far way from Oklahoma! – Alexandra Del Rosario

Feb 20, HBO & HBO Max, 6 PM PT, 9 PM ET

4. Peacemaker Season Finale: There’s a lot of people possessed by butterflies on Earth, and they’re housing a big “Cow”, err larva-like creature underground. Can Peacemaker, Leota, Harcourt, Economos, and Vigilante get rid of them forever? And what happens after your racist dad really dies? The just renewed James Gunn DC series’ first sleaze rock soundtracked season comes to a close in “It’s Cow or Never. – Anthony D’Alessandro

Feb 17, HBO Max, currently streaming

5. LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy: President’s Day weekend shouldn’t be all about winter travel and mattress sales. CNN is launching a four-part documentary look at one of the most fascinating figures to occupy the Oval Office, whose presidency is one of the most studied, in part because his massive domestic accomplishments were eclipsed by his escalation of the war in Vietnam. The project features LBJ’s own voice from secretly recorded audio tapes, along with accounts from surviving members of his inner circle. – Ted Johnson

Feb 20 & 21, CNN, 6PM PT/9 PM ET