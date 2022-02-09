The Deadline Watchlist: Super Bowl Hip Hop Icons Halftime Show; ‘Boba Fett’ Finale; Simu Liu Hosts; Olympic Gold + Ali Wong

Editor’s Note: Debuting today & distinct from TV reviews & breaking news, The Deadline Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.

1. Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Yes, there is a little NFL game on this weekend, but real history will be made in the Pepsi-sponsored Halftime show as hip hop royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and queen Mary J Blige team up to show everyone how it is done. With the L.A. Rams battling it out for glory with the Cincinnati Bengals at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, expect some literal and figurative California Love in the 12-minute show, a boatload of hits, some poignant shout outs and that Tupac hologram (maybe). – Dominic Patten

Feb, 13, NBC, approximately 5 PM PT

2. The Book Of Boba Fett Season 1 Finale: It’s all been leading up to this — Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) are gearing up for a gang-war with the spice runners, the Pykes. We already know after the previous two episodes that Mandolorian (Pedro Pascal) is along for the ride. But will they get help from Baby Yoda aka Grogu, who’ll take a break from his Jedi training? It’s all a part of keeping law and order in Mos Espa. The finale dropped on Disney+ this morning, check out our review here. – Anthony D’Alessandro

The full first season of Boba Fett is available now on Disney+

3. Simu Liu Guest Hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show: If you saw the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star hosting SNL last year, you know Simu Liu has front man chops to burn. Ahead of hosting the Junos (Canada’s Grammys, kind of) late this year, Liu today is taking over the Emmy winning daytimer for the chart topper. Making this a Marvel makeover of sorts, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani will also be on the show. Check out an advance clip of the duo from today’s Kelly Clarkson Show discussing the importance of heroic representation & more. – DP

Feb 10, times differ on local stations across the county, but in LA, the show’s on NBC at 2 PM PT

4. Chloe Kim & Nathan Chen Seek New Olympic Glory -Y – It took the U.S. five days to win its first gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but a guided avalanche may take place tonight as Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim go for gold in their respective domains, Men’s Free Skate and Women’s Halfpipe Snowboarding. Kim aims to defend the title she won in 2018, while Chen, who set a world record Monday in the Shorts program, looks for redemption after a poor performance in Pyongyang. – Tom Tapp

Feb. 9, NBC & Peacock, Kim’s event starts at approximately 5 PM PT, Chen approximately 5:30 PM ET.

5. Ali Wong: Don Wong: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Baby Cobra comic is back with her third Netflix special. The streamer says that in Don Wong, Ali “reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and how she really feels about single people.” The special was filmed at Red Bank, New Jersey’s Count Basie Center for the Arts last November. – DP

Feb. 14, streaming on Netflix