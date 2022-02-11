Olympics Coverage Reaches Demo High On Thursday, Ticks Up 25% In Viewers From First Night

Fresh off the gold medal wins for Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim, NBC’s coverage of 2022 Winter Olympics ventured to new heights with Thursday earning the highest demo of the games so far.

Per fast affiliates, Thursday’s primetime broadcast of the Beijing games raked in a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo and 9.86 million viewers, up in both measures from the previous evening’s fast affiliates (1.8, 9.65). The evening’s broadcast featured the men’s halfpipe final, which saw Shaun White land short of the Olympic podium during his last run of the games. Placing fourth, White was bested by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano, Australia’s Scotty James and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer.

Thursday also brought in NBC’s second-largest primetime audience for its 2022 Olympics coverage. From when the 2022 games first took over primetime last Thursday (1.2, 7.39), NBC’s coverage grew seven tenths in the demo and 25% in viewership for fast affiliates.

For reference, the corresponding day for the 2018 Winter Olympics brought in 19.3 million viewers in Total Audience Deliver for NBC, NBC Sports Network and streaming. Thursday’s numbers are set to rise when NBCUniversal provides the latest TAD. This post will be updated accordingly later in the day when those measures are available.

Nevertheless, Olympics coverage continues to be the obvious primetime winner.

Competition wasn’t only at the Olympics on Thursday as Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.6, 4.31M) returned to ABC up from the previous evening. ABC rounded out its Thursday programming with the NFL Honors (0.4 2.31M) from 9 p .m. to 11 p.m. Among the celebrants at the pre-Super Bowl ceremony were Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Rams’ Andrew Whitworth and Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase.

Fox’s Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (0.3, 1.39M), Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.69M) and Pivoting (0.2, 1.06M) were all steady in demo rating.

CBS was in repeats the whole evening, as was The CW.