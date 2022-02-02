‘This Is Us’ & ‘FBI’ Continue Tuesday Winning Streak, ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ Makes Quiet Debut

NBC and CBS both nabbed another round of Tuesday primetime wins, with respective dramas This Is Us and FBI leading the pack for the third week in a row.

Per fast affiliates, the latest episode of This Is Us was the highest-rated program of the evening. This Is Us earned a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.43 million viewers, rising in the first measure by one tenth from the previous week. The NBC drama dipped by 4% in viewers in its last episode before its hiatus for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Read Deadline’s recap and Q&A with co-executive producer Julia Brownell here.

In the first hour of primetime CBS’ FBI (0.6, 7.34M) brought home the night’s largest audience and tied with ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey (0.6, 3.84M) in the demo. Naturally, FBI was up from the previous week’s repeat broadcast. The CBS drama bested the latest episodes of American Auto (0.3, 1.94M), Grand Crew (0.3, 1.36M), The Resident (0.4, 3.23M) and Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.81M).

While 9 p.m. belonged to This Is Us in terms of demo rating, FBI: International (0.6, 6.06M) carried on the strong momentum of its preceding title to earn the hour’s largest viewership. Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.64M) remained steady in the the demo, as did Naomi (0.1, 0.52M). In the same hour, Fox premiered its celebrity dance competition series The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.49M), hosted by Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. The featured stars are Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Loni Love.

At 9:30 p.m., black-ish (0.4, 1.86M) was steady in the demo but took a slight dip in viewers from the previous episode.

In the final hour of primetime FBI: Most Wanted was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the evening, besting the season finale of NBC’ The Wall and repeats of Abbott Elementary and black-ish. The Wall (0.3, 1.82M) was down from its Season 4 premiere back in January 2021.

Wednesday will see Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premiere on CBS and NBC’s Chicago trio in repeats.