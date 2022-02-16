Olympics Rises On Tuesday To Match Previous Week’s Viewership; ‘Queens’ Stable In Season Finale

Another night of Olympics coverage, another primetime win for NBC.

Obviously, coverage of the 2022 Olympic Games dominated Tuesday primetime in both demo rating and audience. Per fast affiliates, the latest night of the Olympics brought in a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.06 million viewers. With those numbers, the Beijing Games nearly matched the previous week in fast affiliates (01.5, 8.02M), falling behind just slightly in the demo.

The second Tuesday of the 2022 Olympics featured coverage of the two-man bobsled, the women’s short program in figure skating and more.

For the corresponding night of the 2018 Olympics, NBC reported a Total Audience Delivery of 20.5 million viewers across its various platforms. NBCUniversal will share the updated numbers later in the day and this post will be updated accordingly.

Elsewhere on primetime, ABC’s Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.5, 3.96M) returned slightly down in both measures, while Fox’s The Resident (0.4, 3.19M) was steady. In the following hour, ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.4, 2.17M) and Black-ish (0.3, 1.54M) dipped, while Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.43M) remained pretty stable.

Star Brandy spoke to Deadline about the season ender of ABC’s Queens (0.2, 1.00M) and what she’s heard about a sophomore season. Read the recap and Q&A here. The music drama was stable from the previous week but was down from its premiere in October (0.4, 1.78M)

The CW and CBS were in repeats. Wednesday upcoming primetime lineup won’t look too different from the previous week.