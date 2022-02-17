Tracy Oliver’s ‘Harlem’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Camille, Tye, Quinn and Angie will reunite for another go-round. Tracy Oliver’s comedy Harlem, has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video. The series hails from Amazon Studios, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV, where Poehler is under a deal.

Created, written, and executive produced by Oliver, Harlem follows four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, the mecca of Black culture in America. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures but has a hard time navigating her own love life. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is the successful creator of queer dating app who prefers keeping vulnerability — and romantic partners — at arm’s length. Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business. Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident, vibrant and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big-city dreams.

Season 2 will return with its core group of four ambitious girlfriends, continuing to level up in New York’s vibrant Harlem. Watch a special message from executive producers and cast below.

Harlem sparked social media buzz when it premiered late last year, with much of the conversation centered on celebrating the series for highlighting Black joy. Harlem has since scored a GLAAD Award nomination for its inclusive LGBTQIA+ storyline featuring a queer character in one of the lead roles, as well as an NAACP Award nomination for its authentic representation of Black culture.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” said Oliver. “Harlem has resonated with so many people, and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

Season 1 also starred Tyler Lepley as Ian.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell. We look forward to following the Season 2 journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie and Tye and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way.”



Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Poehler and Kim Lessing also serve as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Britt Matt, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés.