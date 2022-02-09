‘Spencer’ Producer Komplizen Film Joins Indie Production Collective The Creatives

Komplizen Film, the German indie run by Janine Jackowski, Maren Ade and Jonas Dornbach, has joined The Creatives, an alliance of independent production companies that has a three-year partnership for developing and funding series with Fremantle.

Komplizen’s credits to date include Ade’s three films as a director, including Toni Erdmann, and titles from Radu Jude, Miguel Gomes, Nadav Lapid and Valeska Grisebach. Recently it produced Pablo Larrain’s Spencer and Nicolette Krebitz’ A E I O U. Its first series was Skylines for Netflix.

The company becomes the second German outfit in The Creatives, alongside Razor Film. The collective was initiated by Carole Scotta of Paris-based Haut Et Court. Also members are: Good Chaos (UK), Haut Et Court (France), Lemming Film (Netherlands), Maipo Film (Norway), Masha (USA), Spiro (Israel), Unité (France) and Versus Production (Belgium).

As part of the group, those involved work closely together in co-production and strategic partnerships, information sharing, combining each other’s talent and buyer networks and negotiation with common rules.

“We at Komplizen could not be more excited to join The Creatives, a network of exquisite international and independent producers who share our visions in a rapid and dynamic industry,” said Jackowski and Dornbach.

“What drives us is the urge to create exciting and bold content with great talent. We aim to work with filmmakers with distinct voices and to continue our long-term collaboration with writers, creators, directors and production partners. We believe that independent producers are an essential ingredient for creative diversity and unique entertainment and therefore we are very much looking forward to join forces with The Creatives.”