Tommy Flanagan Says He Won’t Return To ‘Mayans M.C.’: “I’m Doing A Proper Show Now”

Tommy Flanagan says he won’t be back on FX’s Mayans M.C. reprising the role of Chibbs from Sons of Anarchy. He appeared as a guest star in the Season 2 episode “Kukulkan.”

Flanagan is currently promoting his new series, Starz’ Power Book IV: Force.

“Nah,” Flanagan tells Deadline with a laugh about whether he would return to Mayans M.C. during Force‘s CTAM presentation on Wednesday. “I’m doing a proper show now.”

Although he’s moved on, he did share what he thinks the character would be up to now.

“He’s a love, a sweetheart,” he says of Chibbs. “He’s riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

Power franchise creator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson added, “I loved Chibbs too but we need [Tommy] over here.”

Flanagan’s character Walter Flynn in Force is a total boss with decades under his belt ruling over Chicago’s dark underbelly. Walter could be the challenge the series’ lead character Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is looking for.

“[Walter] been top dog for 30 years in Chicago, no one hands you that in a f*cking gift basket,” Flanagan teases. “To get on top like that, you’ve got to have some serious cojones on you. [Tommy] is going to get slapped! I can’t wait for you guys to see this story.”

Power Book IV: Force premieres on Feb. 6.