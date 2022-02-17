‘Tom Swift’: Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones & Albert Mwangi Round Out Series Regular Cast On CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marquise Vilsón (Blindspot), April Parker Jones (Supergirl) and Albert Mwangi (Bump) round out the series-regular cast for the CW’s Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift. They join previously announced leads Tian Richards and Ashleigh Murray in the series from Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios.

Co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular gay billionaire inventor (Richards), who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

Vilsón will play Isaac Vega, Tom’s bodyguard – trans, pansexual and a consummate badass. His simmering feelings for Tom will never get in the way of his duty and loyalty.

Jones will portray Lorraine Swift, Tom’s mother. Debutante royalty with a kind heart. Her relationship with Tom is close and loving until the aftermath of his father’s disappearance begins to drive a wedge between them.

Mwangi will play Rowan. A member of the security detail for a Congressman in Tom’s orbit, Rowan’s steely demeanor hides his mysterious past – and his star-crossed interest in Tom.

Taylor, Landau and Johnson also serve as executive producers along with Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski. Tom Swift is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire.

Vilsón next will be seen recurring in the upcoming Amazon series A League of Their Own. His TV credits include Bull, The Blacklist, Tales of the City, Law & Order SVU and Blindspot. Film credits include The Kitchen, Ben Is Back and the upcoming B-Boy Blues. Vilsón is repped by 1022m Management, Clear Talent Group and James Adams of Schreck Rose Dapello.

Jones is recurs on Peacock’s new drama Bel-Air and was a series regular on the CW’s Supergirl and OWN’s Tyler Perry drama If Loving You Is Wrong. She’s repped by Greene Talent and Brave Artists Management.

Mwangi’s recent credits include the Australian dramedy Bump and Amazon’s The Moth Effect. He next will be seen on the big screen in Robert Connolly’s upcoming Blueback. Mwangi is repped by The X Division and Hayes Robbins of Goodman Genow Schenkman.