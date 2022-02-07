Ashleigh Murray To Star In ‘Tom Swift’, Joining Tian Richards In the CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Riverdale and Katy Keene alumna Ashleigh Murray is returning to the CW as the female lead opposite Tian Richards in Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift, based on the classic book series. Tom Swift, which has a series order, comes from Nancy Drew co-creators/executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, their Fake Empire banner and CBS Studios.

Co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

Murray will play Zenzi Fullerton, who is efficient and effervescent but nobody’s fool. She’s been Tom’s best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she’s one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary.

Taylor, Landau and Johnson also serve as executive producers along with Schwartz, Savage and Lis Rowinski. Tom Swift is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire.

Tom Swift originated as an unconventional backdoor pilot, with only Richards’ character getting introduced on Nancy Drew last season. The rest of the characters have started casting after the project was picked up to series in August.

Murray recently was a lead in another CW spinoff series, Katy Keene, reprising her Riverdale role as Josie McCoy. She also played the co-lead in the Netflix movie Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. Murray is repped by Innovative Artists, and Kimberly Jago of G&G Talent.