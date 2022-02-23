Paramount Acquires Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno & Sally Field Feature ’80 For Brady’ From Endeavor Content; Tom Brady To Star & Produce

Paramount Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to 80 for Brady from Endeavor Content, who will produce the film.

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady will appear and produce through his production company, 199 Productions, alongside Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures) and Endeavor Content (The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth). Endeavor Content developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti.

The feature project is inspired by the true story of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a lifechanging trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

The film is co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin (star of Wecrashed and co-writer and star of The Climb), who is also executive producing with partner Michael Covino (The Climb) under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott.

Starring are Oscar nominee Lily Tomlin, Oscar winner Jane Fonda, Oscar winner Rita Moreno and Oscar winner Sally Field.

Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based off a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart).

Writer, producer, director and actor Marvin can next be seen opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed, debuting on March 18. Marvin co-wrote, produced and starred in The Climb, which he developed in partnership with Michael Covino. Marvin’s other writing credits include Conventional Wisdom, a TV pilot sold to Fox; Amoeba, an animated feature for House Of Cool; and thriller The Quench for Bron Studios.

Brady is represented by WME and Latham & Watkins; Gigliotti is represented by Paul Hastings; Marvin and Covino repped by UTA and Kimberly Jaime and Michael Auerbach of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein; Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern are represented by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern; Tomlin is represented by WME; Fonda is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman; Moreno is represented by Innovative Artists and John Ferguson; Field is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal.