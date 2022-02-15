New England Patriots Series ‘The Dynasty’ From Imagine Documentaries Huddles With Apple TV+

Two days after Super Bowl LVI and two weeks after Tom Brady’s retirement comes word of a new docuseries about the GOAT quarterback’s years with the New England Patriots. Apple TV+ has ordered The Dynasty, a 10-part docuseries about the NFL team’s amazing run of success.

The project from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, is based on Jeff Benedict’s nonfiction bestseller, for which the author spent two years inside the organization and covered its unprecedented near-20-year domination of the league.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take the field for Super Bowl LIII in 2019. Mega Agency

Brady and Coach Bill Belichick led the club owned by Robert Kraft to an unmatched — and often unthinkable — six Super Bowl championships stretching from the 2001 season to 2018, losing in the title game three other times. Brady went on to win another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2020 season.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (Tiger), The Dynasty will draw on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. The filmmakers also were given access to the organization during the 2021 season — its second after Brady left the club — and are conducting hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the archrivals of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.

Grazer, Howard, Hamachek and Benedict executive produce along with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Jenna Millman. Miranda Johnson serves as the co-EP.