Kiwi Drama ‘The Justice Of Bunny King’ Gets North American Deal

EXCLUSIVE: FilmRise has acquired all North American distribution rights to New Zealand drama The Justice of Bunny King, starring Essie Davis (The Babadook) and Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho and The Power of the Dog actress Thomasin McKenzie.

Gaysorn Thavat’s feature film directorial debut follows the story of a mother who tries to battle her way back from the bottom to regain custody of her children. Emma Slade produced from a script by Sophie Henderson.

The film had its worldwide premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival where it received the Special Jury Mention for the Nora Ephron Award. The film was an Official Selection at the 2021 Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Melbourne International Film Festival, and the Asia Pacific Screen Awards where Essie Davis was nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress award.

The deal was negotiated by Katie Carroll, Manager, Independent Film Acquisitions for FilmRise and Jonathan Walik, International Sales Executive for Protagonist.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise commented: “This is another set of excellent performances that will be added to our ever-growing library of diverse and independent films that tell often overlooked stories. Through a rawness of someone who has hit rock bottom, both Essie Davis and Thomasin McKenzie convey through the very real struggles that many families face on a daily basis.”

Jonathan Walik added: “Essie Davis gives yet another tour de force performance in what has become a career full of them in this critically acclaimed debut. We’re thrilled that The Justice Of Bunny King has found a home with FilmRise in North America and have no doubt that their expertise in handling outstanding independent film will allow the film to reach as wide an audience as possible.”