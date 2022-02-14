‘This Is Us’ Writer-Director Kay Oyegun Lands ABC Pilot Order For Philadelphia Therapy Drama

ABC has ordered a drama pilot about a group of therapists in Philadelphia from This Is Us writer-director Kay Oyegun.

The untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and exec produced by Oyegun, who has worked on the hit NBC drama since 2016 and has directed episodes including “Birth Mother” and “One Giant Leap.”

The pilot follows five therapists in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives while grappling with their own. Ellen Roman, the owner of the practice and a brilliant therapist, has her life shockingly turned upside down when she begins working with a sociopathic patient who may hold the key to the disappearance of her sister five years earlier.

2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

The pilot orders sees University of Pittsburgh graduate Oyegun staying in Pennsylvania, moving from Pittsburgh — where a major part of This Is Us is set — to Philadelphia. “Kay is one of six writers who’s been with the show since the very beginning, and her imprint on the show goes far beyond the Pittsburgh of it all, though she certainly helped with it,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said during the show’s TCA panel Friday.

It is the Disney-owned network’s latest pilot order of the development season. Earlier this month, it gave a cast-contingent pilot order to Will Trent, a crime drama based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, from The Big Leap creator Liz Heldens and Dan Thomsen (Batwoman).

It also has two off-cycle drama pilots on the books: the Alaska project starring Hilary Swank and the Blair Underwood-fronted L.A. Law sequel. On the comedy side, last month it ordered single-camera comedy Josep from Jo Koy.

Prior to working on This Is Us, Oyegun wrote for Ava DuVernay’s OWN drama Queen Sugar. She is under an overall deal with 20th Television.

On the film side, she adapted the music drama On the Come Up, the follow-up novel from The Hate U Give writer Angie Thomas, for Paramount Players; and sold the comedy feature Assisted Living to Paramount, which is set to star Cardi B.

Oyegun is repped by Trevor Engelson at Underground and Allison Binder at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.