‘The Woman King’ First Look: Viola Davis & Thuso Mbedu Lead Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Historical Epic For TriStar

TriStar Pictures has unveiled first-look photos from The Woman King, the historical epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Beyond the Lights) that is hitting theaters on September 16.

The film is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Its story follows Nanisca (Viola Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The Woman King also stars Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood penned the final draft of the script with Dana Stevens, who also wrote the original. Davis produced the pic with Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello.

eOne co-financed and is handling distribution in the United Kingdom and Canada, with Tristar releasing the film in all other territories.

Check out the first stills from The Woman King below.

TriStar Pictures