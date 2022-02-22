‘The Wilds’: Amazon Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Images Tease Boy Survivors

Prime Video’s teen survival drama The Wilds will return for Season 2 in May.

The Wilds will return to the streaming service on May 6. Season 2 will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of eight teenage girls stranded on a deserted island under mysterious circumstances. The new season will also focus on a new group of survivors, all boys, who find themselves in the same perilous situation. Both groups will be forced to navigate emotional and physical obstacles in the face of their extreme circumstances.

Set to return are Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards and Shannon Berry. Joining as the second group of survivors are Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook and Alex Fitzalan.

Also unveiled on Tuesday were Season 2 first look images, which tease new relationships, tensions and more. See the photos below.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of Fanfare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.