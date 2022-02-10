‘The White Lotus’: Theo James, Meghann Fahy & Will Sharpe Join Sicily-Set Second Installment

Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe have been tapped as series regulars for the second installment of Mike White’s dark comedy HBO series The White Lotus. Additionally, and up-and-comer Leo Woodall is set to recur.

The six-part original followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and will follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Unofficially referred to The White Lotus: Sicily, Season 2 is keeping with the island setting of the original, moving the action from the Pacific Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and the setting from one Four Seasons hotel to another, the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace.

James and Fahy will play married couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock who are vacationing with another couple, Ethan Spiller (Sharper) and his wife, Harper, played by previously cast Aubrey Plaza. Woodall is Jack, a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus.

The newly cast quartet also joins previously cast F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco who play Bert Di Grasso, Dominic De Grasso and Elbie Di Grasso, respectively, an elderly man, his son and grandson traveling together. Tom Hollander plays Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew. Haley Lu Richardson is Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss, believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role from the original installment.

White writes, directs and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

