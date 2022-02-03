Skip to main content
‘The Thing About Pam’ Promo, First-Look Photos: Renée Zellweger Transforms Into Murderer Pam Hupp In NBC Series

NBC today unveiled a promo and first-look photos for its crime drama series The Thing About Pam, starring two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger (Judy, Cold Mountain), which is slated to premiere March 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show centers on the 2011 murder of State Farm employee Betsy Faria, which resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her and was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

Faria’s murder was previously examined in several episodes of Dateline NBC, becoming one of the most popular topics ever explored on the hit NBC franchise. It also became the subject of the popular 2019 podcast, The Thing About Pam, which remains one of the most downloaded podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

The Thing About Pam also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt. Zellweger exec produced with Carmella Casinelli, Jenny Klein, Mary-Margaret Kunze, Scott Winant, Jessika Borsiczky, Liz Cole, Noah Oppenheim, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold. Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Big Picture co-produced, with Klein also serving as showrunner.

Check out the promo for the series above. The first-look photos can be found below.

Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel, Katy Mixon and Glenn Fleshler in 'The Thing About Pam'
Frank Ockenfels 3/NBC
Renée Zellweger in 'The Thing About Pam'
Skip Bolen/NBC
Renée Zellweger and Sean Bridgers in 'The Thing About Pam'
Skip Bolen/NBC
Mac Brandt and Glenn Fleshler in 'The Thing About Pam'
Skip Bolen/NBC
Renée Zellweger, Heather Magee and Josh Duhamel in 'The Thing About Pam'
Skip Bolen/NBC

