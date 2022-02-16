‘The Sopranos’: HBO Pours Cold Water On Potential Spinoff Series

After The Many Saints of Newark, the feature film set in The Sopranos world from David Chase, there was much talk of revisiting Tony’s mob ties.

Chase signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia covering film and TV, and said that he’d potentially work with Terence Winter on a project that would take place after the film, which is set in the late 60s and early 70s and before the iconic series, which starts in 1998.

Ann Sarnoff, CEO, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia, also told Deadline that the company was talking to Chase about a Sopranos related series for HBO Max.

All of this was reignited further over Super Bowl weekend with a commercial directed by Chase and starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano and her onscreen brother Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano, seemingly set moments after the controversial ending.

Take all of this with a pinch of salt, according to HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.

“I don’t think David has any interest in doing anything more with The Sopranos. The Sopranos is a terrific and classic show. I don’t think there’s any reason to open that back up. I think maybe the Superbowl ad… was an indication that someone’s going back. As far as I know, I don’t think he has any plans to do that,” said Bloys.

The Many Saints of Newark, which was released in October, starred Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti and James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano.

“In terms of The Many Saints of Newark, I’m not exactly sure if they’re thinking [about] another movie… I really don’t know what he’s thinking but one thing I can say is I just don’t think anything with The Sopranos family is on the cards.”