LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Moves From HBO To YouTube

LeBron James is back with a fifth season of The Shop: Uninterrupted but he’s going back to his online roots.

The talk show, which was created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims, is moving from HBO to YouTube (you can watch the trailer above).

HBO had aired 17 episodes of the show, which features conversations with the LA Lakers star and his partner Maverick Carter with guests in a barbershop, across four seasons.

It started life online via the Uninterrupted website before moving to HBO in August 2018 with an episode featuring Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg and Jon Stewart.

The first season consisted of three episodes, the second season consisted of six episodes, two episodes in the third season and six episodes in the fourth season. Its final episode, which featured the likes of David Beckham, James Corden, Saweetie, Bubba Wallace and Yvonne Orji, aired in October 2021.

Other guests included Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Will Smith, Stacey Abrams and former President Barack Obama.

Exec producers included LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron.

“We had four great seasons with LeBron, Maverick and SpringHill, and we are very proud of our collaboration. We wish them nothing but continued success with the series,” an HBO spokeswoman said.