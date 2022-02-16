‘The Serpent’ Star Tahar Rahim Joins Joaquin Phoenix In Apple And Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominee Tahar Rahim is set to co-star alongside Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix and Academy Award-nominee Vanessa Kirby in Napoleon, the latest film from esteemed director Ridley Scott, who is directing.

Currently in production, the pic is based on the script by David Scarpa and will star Phoenix as French military leader and emperor, Napoleon. The film will be an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Kirby.

Rahim will play Paul Barras, the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army.

The film is produced by Scott through Scott Free Productions, alongside Mark Huffam and Kevin Walsh. The film expands Apple’s partnership with Scott Free Productions, which has a first-look deal for television projects with Apple TV+.

Rahim’s star has been on the rise since his critically acclaimed performance in Kevin McDonald’s 2020 drama The Mauritanian, where he received a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Mohamedou Ould Slahi. He recently starred in Netflix’s limited series, The Serpent where he played serial killer Charles Sobraj. Up next, Tahar will be in the AppleTV+ and Scott Z. Burns’ limited series, Extrapolations, as well as Don Juan, a French musical movie by Serge Bozon.

He is repped by UTA and Agence Adequat and Agence Contact.