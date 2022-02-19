Dallas Good Dies: Guitarist And Singer With The Sadies Was 48

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports.

Good was the son of Bruce Good of the bluegrass group the Good Brothers, a Juno Award–winning band that was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004.

In 1994 Dallas and brothe Travis cofounded The Sadies, releasing their first album, Precious Moments, in 1998. The band became a solid member of the alt-country scene of the early 2000s and produced sevral notable albums, including 2010’s Darker Circles, which was on the shot list for the Polaris Music Prize.

The Sadies had collaborations with Neko Case, Neil Young, the Mekons, Kurt Vile, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and other artists, and in 2017 released their latest album, Northern Passages. In January, The Sadies released a single, “Message to Belial,” produced by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire.