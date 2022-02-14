‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Strikes First-Look Deal With NBCUniversal

EXCLUSIVE: Garcelle Beauvais, the first African American to join Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is staying in the NBCUniversal family.

Beauvais has struck a first-look development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Entertainment via her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions.

The pact will see Beauvais, who has starred in series including The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, develop and produce projects for the company across its platforms.

Beauvais also joined Fox talk show The Real as a co-host last year and has appeared in films including Coming to America and its sequel as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She also hosts a podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle and is releasing a memoir Love Me As I Am via HarperCollins.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is the sixth iteration of the franchise, is heading into its 12th season.

“I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity,” Beauvais said. “My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.”

Beauvais is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and Innovative Artists.