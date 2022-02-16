‘The Prince’ Canceled: Animated British Royal Family Parody Won’t Return For Season 2 On HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has opted not to renew its animated comedy series The Prince for a second season.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

“The Prince is not moving forward,” HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline during an interview tied to TCA.

The move is not surprising. The Prince, a biting look at the British royals through the eyes of Prince George, the youngest heir to the throne (voiced by series creator Gary Janetti), has drawn criticism for satirizing the royal children and especially its take on 8-year-old Prince George, who is portrayed as entitled and conniving.

Additionally, the series’ planned late-spring launch was delayed following Prince Philip’s April 9 death at the age of 99. The animated comedy’s 12 episodes were ultimately dropped at once with little fanfare in July. There are no plans for the series to be shopped elsewhere by 20th TV Animation.

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

The Prince was among four original animated series that have been released by HBO Max so far. Of them, only one, Close Enough, has been renewed for a second season. The status of the other two, Ten Year Old Tom and Santa, Inc., is unclear, but Bloys stressed the streamer’s commitment to adult animation under head of comedy Suzanna Makkos, who previously ran the comedy department at Fox, known for its lineup of hit adult animation series. In addition to live-action comedy for HBO Max, she is overseeing the adult animation development teams of both HBO Max and Adult Swim following the divisions’ consolidation last year.

“Adult animation is still full-steam ahead,” Bloys said. “Suzanna has a whole slate planned and coming, so there has been no pullback in that area. It’s a really important area for us — obviously we’ve done very well with South Park on the platform. That will continue to be an area of focus for us.”

HBO & HBO Max Executive Interview: Deadline’s Full Coverage

Orlando Bloom voiced Price Harry in The Prince, whose voice cast also included Dan Stevens as both Prince Charles and Prince Phillip, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle.

While The Prince, the TV series is going away, Janetti’s Instagram account that inspired it continues to post spoof updates from the young royal.