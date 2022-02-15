‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Don’t Look Up’ See Oscar Noms Halo Effect On Netflix

(L-R) Netflix's "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog"

Netflix doesn’t have the box office to boast about when it comes to this year’s Oscar nominees The Power of the Dog, and Don’t Look Up, but it has the streaming viewership it can beat the drum about.

After Power of the Dog scored the most Oscar noms this year at 12 including Best Picture, Jane Campion’s feature adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 Western novel popped back into Netflix’s top 10 most watched films chart for the week of February 7-13 with 5.46 million hours watched. The movie hit the service December 1 and ranked as the No. 1 most-watched movie in its first week with 27.2M hours watched, followed by another 13.28M hours watched in its second week (Dec. 6-12) before dropping out of the top 10 — that is until last week. Netflix doesn’t keep a running total of hours watched for its movies after they drop out of the top 10.

In addition, Adam McKay’s political satire Don’t Look Up, which counts four Oscar noms including Best Picture, remained in the Netflix top 10, grabbing 5.36 million hours for the most recently week, good for 10th place. Don’t Look Up has remained in the Netflix top 10 for eight straight weeks since debuting December 24, amassing close to 390M hours watched.

Netflix caps its all-time watch list at hours watched for a movie’s first 28 days on the service. Hence, the Dwayne Johnson-Gal Gadot-Ryan Reynolds action movie Red Notice resides atop the streamer’s all-time list with 364M hours watched in its first 28 days, and Don’t Look Up is second with 359.79M hours watched. This despite the fact that Red Notice in its first 12 weeks on Netflix accumulated 444.75 hours watched.

The Power of the Dog was Oscar nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Sound, Production Design, Original Score, Editing, Directing, Cinematography, Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons) and Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch) along with its Best Picture nom.

Don’t Look Up was also nominated for Editing, Original Score, and Original Screenplay.

The most watched English-language movie on Netflix for the week of February 7-13 was Felicity Morris’ crime documentary The Tinder Swindler, which clocked 64.7M hours watched in its second week; the pic was No. 1 the prior week, Jan. 31-Feb. 6, with 45.8M hours watched. To date, The Tinder Swindler counts 110.5M hours watched.

The doc’s logline: Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Netflix counts all hours watched for a movie or series, even if a subscriber is tuning more than once.