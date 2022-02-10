‘The Patient’: David Alan Grier Joins Steve Carell & Domhnall Gleeson As Recurring In FX Series

EXCLUSIVE: David Alan Grier is set for a major recurring role opposite Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson The Patient, FX’s 10-episode half-hour limited series from The Americans creative duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.

Co-written by Fields and Weisberg, in The Patient, a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Details of Grier’s role are being kept under wraps.

Cast also includes Linda Emond, Laura Niemi and Andrew Leeds.

Fields and Weisberg executive produce along with Carell, Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long, who directs the first two episodes. Kevin Bray also directs on the series.

Grier recently won a Tony Award for A Soldier’s Play and will headline and executive produce a limited series adaptation of A Soldier’s Story for Sony Pictures TV. Grier also recently guest-starred in the Dowdle brothers’ drama series Joe Pickett from Spectrum/Paramount+. Grier is repped by Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, Innovative Artists and Ziffren Brittenham.