‘The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne’: ‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor To Exec Produce And Star In James Bobin’s Amazon Film

Bridgerton breakout Phoebe Dynevor has signed on to exec produce and star in the Amazon film The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne, Deadline has confirmed.

The thriller based on Jonathan Stroud’s book of the same name will be directed by James Bobin (The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Muppets). It’s set in a fragmented future England, where gunfights and monsters collide, and where the formidable outlaw Scarlett McCain fights daily against the odds.

When she discovers a wrecked coach on a lonely road, there is only one survivor—the seemingly hapless youth, Albert Browne. Soon, new and implacable enemies are on their heels and a relentless pursuit continues across the broken landscape of England. Scarlett must fight to uncover the secrets of Albert’s past—and come to terms with the implications of her own.

Joe Tracz (Dash & Lily) handled the screenplay adaptation. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill Entertainment will produce. John Fischer and George Berman brought them the book and will oversee the project for the company.

Dynevor, who has garnered international attention in the role of Daphne Bridgerton on Netflix’s Bridgerton, is also starring in Amazon’s series Call My Agent (UK). She’s exec producing and starring in Cooper Raiff’s upcoming Amazon limited series Exciting Times, and has taken on an additional leading role in Sony’s thriller I Heart Murder. She has previously appeared in Sky Cinema’s film The Colour Room, and in such series as Younger, Snatch, The Village, Prisoners Wives and Waterloo Road.

Dynevor is repped by Gersh, United Agents in the UK and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Bobin by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Tracz by WME, Mosaic, and attorney Steve Warren; and Stroud by WME, and The Haworth Agency and David Higham Associates in the UK.