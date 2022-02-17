‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges Drama Back In Production & Slated For Premiere At FX

The Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man is back in production and set to premiere this summer via FX and the next day on Hulu.

Production was delayed while Bridges was undergoing cancer treatment for lymphoma. The veteran actor announced he was in remission in September. The Old Man heralds Bridges’ return to series television after five decades.

The series, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase, played by Bridges, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The Old Man also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany, EJ Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe. The series is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. Watts to direct the pilot. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.