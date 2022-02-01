‘The Night Agent’: Hong Chau, DB Woodside, Sarah Desjardins & Enrique Murciano Among 7 Cast In Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Chau (Downsizing, Watchmen), DB Woodside (Lucifer, 24), Fola Evans-Akingbola (UK’s Call My Agent, Black Mirror), Eve Harlow (NeXT, The 100), Phoenix Raei (Clickbait, Stateless), Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Father of the Bride 2) and Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets, Riverdale), have been cast as series regulars opposite leads Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan in The Night Agent, Netflix’s political conspiracy thriller series created by Shawn Ryan based on author Matthew Quirk’s 2019 New York Times bestseller.

Written by Ryan inspired by Quirk’s novel, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on Peter Sutherland (Basso), a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Chau plays Diane Farr, the President’s powerhouse Chief of Staff and loyal defender. Woodside plays Erik Monks, who returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves. Evans-Akingbola plays Chelsea Arrington, the hardworking head of the Vice President’s daughter’s security detail, overseeing a group of male agents.

Harlow plays Ellen, an unpredictable killer whose impulses come at a cost. Raei plays Dale, Ellen’s partner — in violence and in love. Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the teenage daughter of the Vice President who is looking to escape his shadow. Murciano plays Ben Almora, the measured, steady hand who guides the Secret Service in the White House.

Previously cast Buchanan plays Rose Larkin, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and has retreated to her aunt and uncle’s house to reassess her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, Rose learns they were not who they pretended to be, and barely escaping, finds herself with Peter, running for their lives.

Seth Gordon is set to direct the first two episodes of the series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios, where Ryan and Gordon are under overall deals. Ryan will serve as showrunner of the 10-episode series, which he will executive produce via his MiddKid Productions. Gordon will executive produce through his Exhibit A banner. Also executive producing The Night Agent are MiddKid Production’s Marney Hochman, Exhibit A’s Julia Gunn as well as Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou from Project X and David Beaubaire for Sunset Lane Media. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

Riverdale alumna Desjardins, who is recurring as Melanie Lynsey’s daughter on Showtime’s Yellowjackets, is managed by Mosaic and repped by Canada’s Play Management.