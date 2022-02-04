The MRKT Expands With AAPI And Influencer Divisions; Innovative Inks ‘Swagger’s Shinelle Azoroh; Stelio Savante To Giorgia Vitale – Briefs

The MRKT, the multicultural marketing and communications arm of Terry Hines & Associates, said Friday it is expanding with two new divisions: one specializing in influencer marketing and the other in marketing and communications for Asian Americans and Pacific Islander clients.

The AAPI Division is being led by Diane Nguyen, who recently joined The MRKT from AAPI marketing agency IW Group where she worked on the PR campaign for Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians. The Influencer Marketing Division is being led by Shawn Savage Jaramillo and Misha Lightner, and already has spearheaded campaigns include a series of Influencer Watch Parties for Prime Video’s Harlem, and a tastemaker launch party for NBC’s Grand Crew.

The new arms groups join The MRKT’s existing Latinx, African-American and Multicultural social media/creative marketing units. Savage Jaramillo and Nguyen will report to EVPs Bree Bosselmann and Venessa Fraguio, and president Marcos Barron.

“Our commitment to advocating for and creating marketing solutions to better understand and appeal to the ever-changing diverse U.S. consumer has always been at our core,” Bosselmann and Fraguio said. “Our new divisions and experts allow us to provide our clients much-needed strategic insights and access to the influential AAPI and creator communities while ensuring our campaigns are more holistic and have the best opportunities for impact.”

Azoroh

Shinelle Azoroh, who plays Jenna on Apple TV+’s Kevin Durant basketball drama series Swagger, has signed with Innovative Talent.

Azoroh made her debut in the 2013 TV movie Betty and Coretta starring Mary J. Blige and Angela Bassett. Other credits include CBS’ Magnum P.I. and Code Black. On the film side, her credits include Don’t Let Go with David Oyelowo and Storm Reid, and Mark Pellington’s Nostalgia. Azoroh also is the writer, producer and star of the YouTube series Roxie Wolfgang.

She continues to be managed by Darlene Kaplan Entertainment.

Savante

Stelio Savante, the South African actor and producer who has a SAG Award cast nomination for playing Steve in Ugly Betty, has signed with Rome-based Giorgia Vitale for representation in Europe and the Middle East.

Savante recently wrapped his role opposite Anne Heche, Cress Williams and Kellan Lutz in the indie What Remains, and his recent credits include the Cyrus Nowrasteh-directed Infidel, Running For Grace and the historical drama The Chosen. As a producer, his credits include Brother’s Keeper starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson, Destination Marfa and No Postage Necessary. He can next be seen in Lapham Rising opposite Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale and Ashley Benson, and Nefarious with Sean Patrick Flanery.

Savante continues to be repped by Opus Entertainment, SMS Talent and VOX in the U.S.