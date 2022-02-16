‘The Mosquito Coast’: Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ariyon Bakare & Ian Hart Board Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Mayans M.C.), Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Carnival Row), and Ian Hart (The Last Kingdom, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone) have joined the Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast as Season 2 regulars.

They join returning stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman.

The Mosquito Coast follows the events prior to Paul Theroux’s famed 1981 novel about obsessed, idealist inventor Allie Fox, who is on the run from the U.S. government and uproots his family for Mexico.

The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Executive producers also include author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux, and Rupert Wyatt. Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, and Peter Jaysen serve as EPs for Veritas Entertainment Group.

Evan Katz and Stefan Schwartz also serve as executive producers. Developed by Cross & Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

Cordova-Buckley most recently appeared in the third season of FX’s Mayans M.C. and the CBS series Coyote. She is most notably known for her portrayal of one of the rare Latina superheroes, Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Bakare most recently portrayed Lord Boreal in HBO’s His Dark Materials and Ligur in Amazon’s Good Omens. Other notable credits include Carnival Row, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Amazing Maurice.

Hart previously appeared in three episodes of The Mosquito Coast in the role of William Lee. He is most notably known for his portrayal of Professor Quirrell in the Harry Potter franchise. Other credits include Finding Neverland, Mary Queen of Scots, and Escape from Pretoria.

