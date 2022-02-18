‘The Missing’: Karen Robinson & Michael Mosley Round Out Series Regular Cast For David E. Kelley’s Peacock Series

Schitt’s Creek alumna Karen Robinson and The Sinner alum Michael Mosley round out the series regular cast for The Missing, Peacock’s eight-episode series from David E. Kelley based on Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani’s international bestselling novel The Missing File. They join previously announced leads Jeff Wilbusch and Juliana Canfield in the drama series.

Written by Kelley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, The Missing tells the story of Detective Avraham (Wilbusch), whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down.

Robinson will play Captain Helen Davies, the woman in charge, a tough, no-nonsense, sometimes brusque boss who possesses a hard-won understanding of human nature, her job, and how to survive the NYPD’s bureaucracy; she has a gift for understanding and working with complex personalities like Avraham— she demands the best from them and rewards it with fierce loyalty.

Mosley will portray Detective Earl Malzone, a veteran cop whose cutting sense of humor masks a fear that his best days are behind him (and weren’t that great to begin with). A solid family man with a wife and kids, he is dogged rather than brilliant, a good but not great investigator whose sardonic personality and teasing of Avraham masks just how much he loves his job and the people he works with.

Executive producing alongside Kelley are Matthew Tinker, Jonathan Shapiro and Mishani as well as Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir and Karni Ziv. The Missing is produced by Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of Keshet International, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group.

Robinson is best known for her role Ronnie Lee in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards and most recently won the 2021 SAG Award for Best TV Comedy Ensemble. Robinson can also be seen in recurring roles on the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things, Titans for HBO Max, A Million Little Things for ABC, and a series regular role on the CBC buddy cop comedy Pretty Hard Cases. She’s currently shooting a lead role in the limited series Echoes for Netflix. Robinson is repped by Innovative Artists and OAZ.

Mosley most recently starred in Fox’s sci-fi thriller series Next, alongside John Slattery. He also starred opposite Regina King in the Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds and as Pastor Mason Young in Ozark. Additional TV credits include the USA Network comedy series Sirens, CBS’ Criminal Minds, ABC’s Castle and A&E’s Longmire. On the film side, Mosley’s credits include the Sundance pic Sister Aimee, LBJ and Peppermint. He is repped by Gersh and attorney Jennifer Gray at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.