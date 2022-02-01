‘The Minutes’ Starring Noah Reid Delays Broadway Spring Opening By Two Weeks

The Broadway production of Tracy Letts’ The Minutes is delaying its performance dates by two weeks this spring. The play, starring Schitt’s Creek actor Noah Reid, Letts, Blair Brown, Jessie Mueller and others, will now begin previews at Studio 54 on April 2, with opening night set for April 17.

The previous dates were about two weeks earlier (March 19 and April 7, respectively).

Though the production has not indicated a reason for the delay, other shows have initiated similar spring delays due to the recent Omicron surge and its impact on rehearsal schedules, among other things.

The Minutes had already begun previews in spring 2020 when the Covid pandemic shutdown hit. At the time, the play was staged at the Cort Theatre. A planned renovation prompted the production’s move to the Studio 54 venue.

Also during the production’s hiatus, original star Armie Hammer withdrew amidst sexual misconduct allegations. Reid was later cast in the role.

Also in the Steppenwolf Theatre Company production, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, are Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Danny McCarthy, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Jeff Still.

Producers are Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross and Louise Gund.