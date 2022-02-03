‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Amazon Unveils Key Art For Season 4

Prime Video has released the official key art for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It features a self-confident and determined Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) who looks ready to take on whatever comes her way. See it below.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, stars Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

In season 3, Midge (Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discovered that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling, and they learned a lesson about show business they’ll never forget.

In season 4, per Prime Video’s description: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series—Comedy, six Critics Choice Awards including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres February 18 on Prime Video.